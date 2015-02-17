BRIEF-JM Financial March-qtr profit up about 32 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees
Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nya Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB
(nSFF)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 425 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 9, 2020
Coupon 3-month stibor + 100 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 100bps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 775 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 9, 2018
Coupon 3-month stibor + 75 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 75bps
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 9,2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
COLOMBO, May 2 Sri Lankan shares were largely unchanged in thin trading, near an 11-month high on Tuesday, as foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in 26 sessions while blue chips saw profit-booking after a prolonged rise.