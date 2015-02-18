UPDATE 3-Kuroda says may release stimulus withdrawal impact on BOJ's financial health
* Unnecessary for BOJ to bankroll public debt (Adds quotes from speech)
Feb 18 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc :
* Is in talks to buy stake worth over $500 million in Philippine lender Bank of Commerce - Wall Street Journal
* Is in talks to buy 60 pct stake in Bank Of Commerce from San Miguel Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)
* Unnecessary for BOJ to bankroll public debt (Adds quotes from speech)
* Acknowledges obstacles faced in buying LME (Recasts, adds detail)