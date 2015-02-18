** Nomura says seeing start of a multi-year commercial vehicle upcycle in India due to signs of a strong uptick in truck demand

** Expects medium and heavy commercial vehicles to deliver 22 pct CAGR over FY15-19

** Top picks include Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors , Tata Motors and Bharat Forge

** Starts coverage on Eicher Motors with "Buy" rating and target price of 19,915 rupees

** Says value of Eicher Motors' joint-venture with Volvo is not yet fully captured

** Adds that company's Royal Enfield motorcycles have a strong brand and positioning as a leisure bike in the premium segment in India, akin to Harley Davidson globally