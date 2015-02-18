BUZZ-India's Biocon falls; U.S. FDA issues Form 483 to Bangalore facility
** Shares of Biocon fall as much as 6.1 pct to lowest since Jan. 23
** Nomura says seeing start of a multi-year commercial vehicle upcycle in India due to signs of a strong uptick in truck demand
** Expects medium and heavy commercial vehicles to deliver 22 pct CAGR over FY15-19
** Top picks include Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors , Tata Motors and Bharat Forge
** Starts coverage on Eicher Motors with "Buy" rating and target price of 19,915 rupees
** Says value of Eicher Motors' joint-venture with Volvo is not yet fully captured
** Adds that company's Royal Enfield motorcycles have a strong brand and positioning as a leisure bike in the premium segment in India, akin to Harley Davidson globally (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 9 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, with banks contributing most to the decline after a rally in the previous session, while investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd .