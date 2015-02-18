BRIEF-Natco Pharma launches Pomalid in India
* Says Natco launches Pomalid, first generic version of pomalidomide capsules,for treatment of a specific blood cancer, in India Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r0381s) Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/1zmsuTH)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says Natco launches Pomalid, first generic version of pomalidomide capsules,for treatment of a specific blood cancer, in India Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r0381s) Further company coverage:
* Soybeans extend gains into a second consecutive session * USDA to issue latest supply and demand report on Wednesday * Corn edges higher, wheat unchanged By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 10 U.S. soybeans were on track for their second consecutive session of gains on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, though traders largely remained on the sidelines ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report. Corn edged higher, while wheat was unchanged after falling ne