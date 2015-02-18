BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG rises on profit jump
** Petronet LNG Ltd rises as much as 4.6 pct to highest since April 21
(Corrects surname of Sun Pharma founder to Shanghvi, from Sanghvi)
** Suzlon Energy shares jump as much as 20 pct to daily upper limit
** Marks highest intraday level since July 2014, adding to Monday's gains of 19.8 pct
** Traders hope Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' founder Dilip Shanghvi would help turn around company
** Dilip Shanghvi agreed to buy 23 pct stake in wind turbine maker for about $290 million
** Spate of corporate actions and renewed government focus on renewables convince us that the worst is over - HDFC Securities
** Adds Suzlon can regain large chunk of lost market share in India, which used to be 55 pct and has fallen to 20-25 pct
** Suzlon Energy seeking members' nod to approve divestment in Senvion SE (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Biocon fall as much as 6.1 pct to lowest since Jan. 23