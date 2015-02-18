(Corrects surname of Sun Pharma founder to Shanghvi, from Sanghvi)

** Suzlon Energy shares jump as much as 20 pct to daily upper limit

** Marks highest intraday level since July 2014, adding to Monday's gains of 19.8 pct

** Traders hope Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' founder Dilip Shanghvi would help turn around company

** Dilip Shanghvi agreed to buy 23 pct stake in wind turbine maker for about $290 million

** Spate of corporate actions and renewed government focus on renewables convince us that the worst is over - HDFC Securities

** Adds Suzlon can regain large chunk of lost market share in India, which used to be 55 pct and has fallen to 20-25 pct

** Suzlon Energy seeking members' nod to approve divestment in Senvion SE