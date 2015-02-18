** RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.30 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders

** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a cut-off yield of 8.2692 pct last week

** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 8.35 pct, while the lowest was 8.27 pct

** RBI expected to set a cut-off of 8.05 pct on the 364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.0367 pct previously

** The highest yield for the 364-day bills in the poll was 8.15 pct, while the lowest was 8.00 pct

** RBI is selling 140 bln rupees ($2.25 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills ($1 = 62.2700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Reuters Messaging: suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)