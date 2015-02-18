BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG rises on profit jump
** Petronet LNG Ltd rises as much as 4.6 pct to highest since April 21
** YTD Share Price Performance %
Suzlon Energy 79.3
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd 73.5
Cox & Kings 12.5
** Debt/Equity
Suzlon Underwent debt restructuring
HDIL 0.33
Cox & Kings 3.18
Source: Thomson Reuters data
** Valuation
Suzlon 10.8x EV/EBITDA vs 17.14 of peers
HDIL 0.4x to book value vs 1.67 of peers
Cox & Kings 8.63x EV/EBITDA vs 11.90 of peers
Source: Thomson Reuters data
** RBI's surprise rate cut in Jan stokes hopes of further easing in 2015
** "HDIL expects strong momentum in pre-sales from Q2 as interest rates ease. We may retire debt worth 7 bln rupees by FY16 end," said Hari Prakash Pandey, vice-president of finance at HDIL
** India has the highest long-term debt-to-equity ratio at 0.95 among emerging Asia Pacific nations - Thomson Reuters StarMine data
