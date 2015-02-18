** YTD Share Price Performance %

Suzlon Energy 79.3

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd 73.5

Cox & Kings 12.5

** Debt/Equity

Suzlon Underwent debt restructuring

HDIL 0.33

Cox & Kings 3.18

Source: Thomson Reuters data

** Valuation

Suzlon 10.8x EV/EBITDA vs 17.14 of peers

HDIL 0.4x to book value vs 1.67 of peers

Cox & Kings 8.63x EV/EBITDA vs 11.90 of peers

Source: Thomson Reuters data

** RBI's surprise rate cut in Jan stokes hopes of further easing in 2015

** "HDIL expects strong momentum in pre-sales from Q2 as interest rates ease. We may retire debt worth 7 bln rupees by FY16 end," said Hari Prakash Pandey, vice-president of finance at HDIL

** India has the highest long-term debt-to-equity ratio at 0.95 among emerging Asia Pacific nations - Thomson Reuters StarMine data

