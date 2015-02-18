** London-listed retail landlords Hammerson & Intu Properties under pressure after strong runs as Barclays issues relatively bearish note

** Hammerson - up 20 pct in last yr - down 1.6 pct, top FTSE 100 faller & Intu - up 28 pct in last 12 mths - down 1.2 pct, with Barclays seeing limited upside for the pair given current valuations

** Broker says while outlook for retail sales & hence rental growth for landlords looks good for upcoming year, with yields at record lows & a poor track record of rental growth, it believes forward-looking returns are low

** Barclays downgrades Intu to "underweight" vs "equal-weight", keeps "equal weight" on Hammerson

** Oriel cuts Hammerson to "reduce" vs "hold", on valuation grounds