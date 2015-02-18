** India, an outperforming equity market in Asia, now among the worst in the region on earnings downgrades ** Following another disappointing set of quarterly corporate results EPS forecasts for Indian companies are seeing the sharpest cuts ** Forward EPS forecasts for large & mid-cap Indian companies have fallen 3 pct over the past month. Chart: link.reuters.com/wed24w ** India joins Thailand on EPS cuts though both markets are among the top performing stock markets raising some questions about how long sentiment and expectations of reform alone can sustain the rally (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)