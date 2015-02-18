** Regus Plc's shares rise as much as 4.6 pct to the
highest in just over a year, after Credit Suisse ups its TP on
the office space provider's stock to reflect longer-term growth
potential of the industry
** Shares in Regus, which provides meeting rooms, business
lounges and office spaces for rent, feature among the top
percentage gainers on London's FTSE-250 Midcap Index
after touching a high of 225p
** Credit Suisse adds stock to its SMID Europe Focus List
and raises its TP to 260p from 235p, ahead of the 221.78p mean
TP analysts have on the stock
** "We think Regus can sustain double digit revenue growth
with 25 pct+ cash return on cash invested on net investments,"
Credit Suisse analysts write in a note
** The increase in rental rates in key end markets should
also support operational leverage given Regus' ability to raise
prices before its own costs increase, they add
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)