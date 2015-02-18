Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Societe Generale SFH SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2020
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 99.563
Reoffer price 99.563
Yield 0.213 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ABN, CA-CIB, RBC, Santander & SG
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
