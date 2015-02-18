Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe Generale SFH SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2020

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 99.563

Reoffer price 99.563

Yield 0.213 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ABN, CA-CIB, RBC, Santander & SG

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

