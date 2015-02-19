BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Differential voting rights (DVR) shares surge ** S&P BSE Indices announces rules for considering DVRs in indexes including benchmark BSE index ** DVR shares % gain Tata Motors 7.8 Future Retail 13.9 Jain Irrigation 13.5 ** This could narrow DVR shares' discount to regular shares, traders say ** DVRs usually provide fewer voting rights vs ordinary shares (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.