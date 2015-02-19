** AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd surges as much as 10.3 pct to an all-time high ** Signs MoU with Airbus Group for engineering services ** Company, which provides technology solutions to aerospace, defense and heavy engineering sectors, has a market cap of $118 mln ** Stock trades at 22.5x of 1-yr forward earnings vs 6.91x of rivals - Thomson Reuters data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)