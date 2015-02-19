BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Reliance Communications down 2 pct, Idea Cellular falls 2.3 pct ** Reliance Jio, Reliance Industries' telecom unit, submits highest Earnest Money Deposit showing it may bid aggressively in auctions - Analysts ** Higher EMD allows bids in more circles and bands, thus indicating the intent to pick up a greater quantity of airwave ** Jio may be interested in pan India 800 MHz - Analysts ** India's Reliance, seven others apply to bid for mobile airwaves-sources ** Auctions will start on March 4 (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.