** Reliance Communications down 2 pct, Idea Cellular falls 2.3 pct ** Reliance Jio, Reliance Industries' telecom unit, submits highest Earnest Money Deposit showing it may bid aggressively in auctions - Analysts ** Higher EMD allows bids in more circles and bands, thus indicating the intent to pick up a greater quantity of airwave ** Jio may be interested in pan India 800 MHz - Analysts ** India's Reliance, seven others apply to bid for mobile airwaves-sources ** Auctions will start on March 4 (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)