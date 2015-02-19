** Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro are among the top-10 underweight stocks for foreign institutional investors - Bank of America Merrill Lynch ** Adds domestic mutual funds are also heavily underweight on software stocks ** Combination of low flows in the IT sector and outperformance of its shares in the past few quarters weighs - Analysts ** Says FIIs collectively held 23 pct of the Indian stock market and 47 pct of its free float at Dec-end ** Warns all-time high overweight on India in emerging market funds and the consensus bullishness are the biggest risk for markets ** NSE IT index up 13.3 pct YTD beating 6.6 pct of the NSE index (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)