BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Jindal Steel and Power Ltd jumps as much as 19.9 pct ** Heads towards biggest daily gains since May 2009 ** Wins Gare Palma IV/2 and IV/3 blocks in India's coal auction at 108 rupee per tonne, K Rajagopal, chief financial officer, says in an interview to news channel CNBC TV-18 ** Can use coal from Gare Palma for other plants as well, he adds ** Company has won the two coal blocks at competitive prices, and it can expect traction in forward earning estimates, analysts say (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.