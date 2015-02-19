** Jindal Steel and Power Ltd jumps as much as 19.9 pct ** Heads towards biggest daily gains since May 2009 ** Wins Gare Palma IV/2 and IV/3 blocks in India's coal auction at 108 rupee per tonne, K Rajagopal, chief financial officer, says in an interview to news channel CNBC TV-18 ** Can use coal from Gare Palma for other plants as well, he adds ** Company has won the two coal blocks at competitive prices, and it can expect traction in forward earning estimates, analysts say (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)