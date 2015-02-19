Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Municipality of Sundsvall
(Sundsvall)
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date May 25,2018
Coupon 3-month stibor + 9 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 26,2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0006851705
