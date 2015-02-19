Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower TDC A/S
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Perpeptual
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price par
Spread 311 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 26, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley & SEB
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P) &
BB+ (Fitch)
Listing ISE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1195581159
