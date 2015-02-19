Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date March 01, 2023
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price par
Spread 226 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilts
Payment Date February 24, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BNP, GS, RBS, CA, ING
Lloyds & SocGen
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB (S&P) &
BB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1195502031
