Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date March 01, 2023

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price par

Spread 226 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilts

Payment Date February 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BNP, GS, RBS, CA, ING

Lloyds & SocGen

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB (S&P) &

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1195502031

