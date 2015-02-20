** Shares of power equipment maker Crompton Greaves may gain on new scheme of demerger of its consumer business ** Shareholding pattern of the resulting consumer company will mirror that of Crompton Greaves, the company said in a statement ** Crompton had earlier planned to hold 25 pct stake in the consumer business with 3 years lock-in ** New scheme is favourbale for minority shareholders - Analysts ** It removes worries of holding company discount and opens possibilities of open offer in the consumer division - Analysts ** Stocks trades at 23.48x of 1-yr forward earnings vs 31.31 of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)