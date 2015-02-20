** Bajaj Hindusthan gains 2.9 pct, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is up 3.1 pct, Balrampur Chini Mills rises 3.2 pct ** The government will provide a subsidy of 4,000 rupees ($64) a tonne for exports of up to 1.4 million tonnes of raw sugar: government source (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)