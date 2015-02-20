** Modi government must signal "it will do whatever it takes" stance to revive investment momentum - Deutsche Bank ** Investors widely expect govt. to kick start economy through higher public expenditure via federal budget on Feb. 28 ** India's earnings continue to disappoint amid booming financial markets, falling inflation and rising FX reserves ** Says commitment should be medium term and not one-off through increasing capital expenditure in critical sectors like roads, railways, irrigation and defence ** Adds the government could articulate a 3-4 year roadmap to raise share of capital expenditure to 20 pct of total budget expenditure by FY18 from 10-12 pct currently ** Key beneficiaries of higher capex would include Larsen & Toubro, Siemens, Ultratech Cement, and Gujarat Pipavav Port ** Says RBI, rating agencies would be fine as long as the capex is accompanied by reforms on subsidies and leakages (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)