UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
** NSE's volatility index, domestic equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, jumps 5.1 pct ** The broader NSE index falls 0.8 pct ** Foreign portfolio investors sold index futures and options worth 8.26 billion Indian rupees on Thursday - NSE ** Index derivatives in India are dominated by NSE index and NSE bank index contracts (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
* March quarter net profit 5.1 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year ago