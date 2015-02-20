** Reliance Industries Ltd shares fall 3.4 pct ** Reliance is biggest drag on the NSE index, Thomson Reuters data shows ** Shares of the energy-to-telecoms conglomerate heading for their biggest daily fall since Jan.6 ** Delhi police said it had arrested five people on charges of stealing official documents from India's petroleum and natural gas ministry and selling them to energy consultants and companies. ** The police statement did not reveal any names, but an official at Reliance Industries said the company had learned one of its officials had been detained ** The Reliance official said the company was unaware of any other details and was conducting an internal probe (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)