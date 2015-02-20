** Reliance Industries Ltd shares fall 3.4 pct
** Reliance is biggest drag on the NSE index,
Thomson Reuters data shows
** Shares of the energy-to-telecoms conglomerate heading for
their biggest daily fall since Jan.6
** Delhi police said it had arrested five people on charges
of stealing official documents from India's petroleum and
natural gas ministry and selling them to energy consultants and
companies.
** The police statement did not reveal any names, but an
official at Reliance Industries said the company had learned one
of its officials had been detained
** The Reliance official said the company was unaware of any
other details and was conducting an internal probe
(Reuters Messaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)