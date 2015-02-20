** Container Corp of India jumps as much as 10.2 pct ** Heading towards its biggest daily gain since Jan. 2008 ** Traders speculate over fresh orders pertaining to dedicated freight corridor in India's railway or federal budget due next week ** Stock trades at 24.7x of 1-yr forward earnings vs 21.77x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data ** 14-day and week RSI above 70 point shows stock may be overbought (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)