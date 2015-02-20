** Fund allocations in India's Idea Cellular Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd to increase after their inclusion in India's NSE index, analysts say ** Stocks to replace DLF Ltd and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, NSE says in a statement ** Yes Bank and Idea to have weights of 0.74 pct and 0.6 pct in the NSE index respectively - analysts ** Changes to be effective from March 27 - NSE (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/abhishek.vishnoi.thomso nreuters.com@reuters.net)