** Traders buy out-of-the-money February calls of commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on hopes India's CV cycle is turning around ** Feb Call Open Interest Change* 70 2,304,000 72.5 664,000 75 624,000 * shares, Source: NSE ** India's commercial vehicles readying for multi-year upcycle - Nomura ** India auto industry body exec says sustainable rate of growth in passenger vehicles to be between 3 pct and 4 pct ** Ashok Leyland January total sales up 36 pct (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)