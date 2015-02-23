(Corrects spelling of subsidiary Shubham in last bullet point) ** Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission may gain after its unit files draft prospectus with India's market regulator for public offer ** Listing of the unit can unlock value and improve the overall valuation - Analysts ** Unit Shree Shubham Logistics files for an IPO aggregating up to 2.1 bln rupees and an offer for sale up to 7 mln equity shares by Tano India Pvt Equity fund ** Kalpataru currently holds 76 pct stake in Shubham Logistics ** Shubham has a value of 20-24 rupees a share on current equity base of Kalpataru - Analysts (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)