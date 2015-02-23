** Shares in India's Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd fall 1.1 pct ** The Reserve Bank of India has restricted further purchase by foreign institutions in the stock ** Foreign shareholding has reached the prescribed threshold limit - RBI ** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and will then re-adjust once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)