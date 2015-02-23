** India relatively safe from potential redemptions by oil-exporting countries - Kotak Institutional Equities ** Slump in crude oil prices has raised worries sovereign wealth funds like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Kuwait Investment Authority may scale back investments, analysts say ** Says public finances of oil-exporting countries and their sovereign wealth funds suggest India may be relatively safe from any potential 'redemptions' by them ** Adds most of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are in good financial health to manage their budgets and committed expenditure for 1-2 years ** Following a steep fall from June 2014 to six-year lows, oil prices recovered around a third of their value since mid-January (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)