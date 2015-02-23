BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Moser Baer Ltd shares gain 9.1 pct to highest since April 2012 ** Company to issue preferential shares to promoters ** Moser Baer to also modify corporate debt restructuring scheme ** Allotment of shares to promoters further indicates their confidence in company - traders (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain