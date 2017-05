** Jammu and Kashmir Bank gains 3.8 pct ** 14-day relative strength index at 26, implying stock is oversold ** Stock is below 200 day moving average which is at 151 rupees ** State-run lenders' asset quality has usually been better than rivals' and its return ratios are like those of a private bank - Analysts ** Trades at price-to-book of 0.73x vs 2.18x for rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)