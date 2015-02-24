** Indian equity markets are not vulnerable to earnings cuts - JP Morgan ** Says divergence between market performance and corporate earnings could continue in the near term ** India's Q3 earnings disappointment belies market rally, GDP growth ** India, Thailand suffering the worst EPS cuts in EM Asia ** Adds such divergence continued for four quarters each over 2007-08 and over 2012-13 ** Says key vulnerability to Indian equities remains any potential dislocation in global financial markets (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)