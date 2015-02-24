** Indian equity markets are not vulnerable to earnings cuts
- JP Morgan
** Says divergence between market performance and corporate
earnings could continue in the near term
** India's Q3 earnings disappointment belies market rally,
GDP growth
** India, Thailand suffering the worst EPS cuts in EM Asia
** Adds such divergence continued for four quarters each
over 2007-08 and over 2012-13
** Says key vulnerability to Indian equities remains any
potential dislocation in global financial markets
