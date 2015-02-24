** Range for India's NSE index is getting wider
ahead of key events - traders
** Monthly derivatives expiry is on Thursday, while Modi
government's first full-year federal budget is on Saturday
** 8,700 holds highest open interest in NSE index February
put options vs 8,800 earlier, Reuters calculations show
** 8,700 Feb put holds 4.32 mln shares in
open interest - NSE data
** Among Feb call options, 9,000 holds the
highest open interest
** Indian shares fell for second straight session on Monday
amid foreign investors sales in index derivatives
(Reuters Messaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)