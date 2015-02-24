** Range for India's NSE index is getting wider ahead of key events - traders ** Monthly derivatives expiry is on Thursday, while Modi government's first full-year federal budget is on Saturday ** 8,700 holds highest open interest in NSE index February put options vs 8,800 earlier, Reuters calculations show ** 8,700 Feb put holds 4.32 mln shares in open interest - NSE data ** Among Feb call options, 9,000 holds the highest open interest ** Indian shares fell for second straight session on Monday amid foreign investors sales in index derivatives (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)