BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
Feb 24 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says to buy select portfolio from Neutec to enhance its business in Turkey
* Says to buy portfolio of 13 products from Neutec through acquisition of a Neutec group firm, in cash for up to 300 million Turkish lira ($121 million) including milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4731 liras) (Tokyo Newsroom)
MANILA, May 5 The Philippines said it would raise with the United Nations the failure of one of its top human rights investigators to notify the government of her visit on Friday, which was a "clear signal" she was not interested in an objective view.