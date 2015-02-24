Feb 24 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says to buy select portfolio from Neutec to enhance its business in Turkey

* Says to buy portfolio of 13 products from Neutec through acquisition of a Neutec group firm, in cash for up to 300 million Turkish lira ($121 million) including milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4731 liras) (Tokyo Newsroom)