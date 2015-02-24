** India government buys back 10 bln rupees ($160.5 mln) of 7.17 pct 2015 and 78 bln rupees of 7.02 pct 2016 bonds at a discount under its debt switch programme, according to data published on the central bank website on Tuesday ** At the same time, government sells 74.22 bln rupees of 8.15 pct 2026 bonds and 8.85 bln rupees of 9.20 pct 2030 bonds at a premium, data shows ** Details emerge after RBI said on Monday government had undertaken a bond switch for 88 bln rupees without providing amounts and specific securities involved ** The 2014/15 budget had provided for 500 billion rupees of bond switches/buybacks ** The switch is being done to reduce bunched-up redemption pressure for government and elongate maturity of bonds ($1 = 62.3050 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)