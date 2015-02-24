** India government buys back 10 bln rupees ($160.5 mln) of
7.17 pct 2015 and 78 bln rupees of 7.02 pct 2016 bonds at a
discount under its debt switch programme, according to data
published on the central bank website on Tuesday
** At the same time, government sells 74.22 bln rupees of
8.15 pct 2026 bonds and 8.85 bln rupees of 9.20 pct 2030 bonds
at a premium, data shows
** Details emerge after RBI said on Monday government had
undertaken a bond switch for 88 bln rupees without providing
amounts and specific securities involved
** The 2014/15 budget had provided for 500 billion rupees of
bond switches/buybacks
** The switch is being done to reduce bunched-up redemption
pressure for government and elongate maturity of bonds
($1 = 62.3050 Indian rupees)
(Reuters Messaging:
suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)