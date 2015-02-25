SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (IFR) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has hired Morgan Stanley (B&D), MUFG, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup as bookrunners for an offering of fixed- and floating-rate notes in US dollars.

The offering comprises a three-year floater and/or a three-year fixed tranche, as well as a five-year fixed tranche.

Books for the 144A/Reg S trade are open and pricing is expected in New York hours. The notes are expected to be rated A1/A+. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)