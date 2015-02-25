** Bharat Forge shares may gain after Citi upgrades to "buy" from "sell" and raises its target to 1,526 rupees from 898 rupees ** Cites clarity on aerospace and defence segments, reduced fear of oil & gas slowdown, orders from Europe and recovery in Indian commercial vehicles as the main reasons for the upgrade ** Says parent group's 51:49 JV with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems to manufacture defence systems in India could benefit ** Adds company's new plant to supply critical engine components to the Indian railways could also boost earnings ** India to announce its 2015-16 railway budget on Thursday ** Stock has 15 "buy", 5 "hold" and no "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon Data ** Stock trading at 30.2x 1-yr forward earnings vs 23.88x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon Data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)