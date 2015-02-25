** South Indian Bank Ltd rises as much as 6.8 pct to highest since Jan 27 ** The Reserve Bank of India allows overseas investors to buy shares in the company ** Restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of the bank are withdrawn with immediate effect, RBI says ** Aggregate foreign share holdings in the bank have gone below prescribed threshold ban limit, the central bank says ** RBI regulations prevent FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations ** The central bank then readjusts once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)