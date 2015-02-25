** Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, which operates the Domino's Pizza brand in India, gains about 3 pct to record high ** Jubilant Foodworks ties up with Indian railways to deliver pizzas to passengers, IRCTC website shows ** "It is an interesting initiative for the long term. It is starting with 12 railway stations and is expected to add more in time," says an analyst tracking the company ** On Tuesday, however, the company management told analysts that recovery in same-store sales would be delayed by 3-6 quarters (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)