** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.37 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders

** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a cut-off yield of 8.3528 pct last week

** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 8.44 pct, while the lowest was 8.35 pct

** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.29 pct on the 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.2475 pct previously

** The highest yield polled for the 182-day t-bill was 8.35 pct, while the lowest was 8.25 pct

** RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees ($966.81 million) of 182-day t-bills ($1 = 62.2700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)