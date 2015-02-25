** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.37 pct at its
auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the
median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders
** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a
cut-off yield of 8.3528 pct last week
** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 8.44
pct, while the lowest was 8.35 pct
** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.29 pct on the
182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.2475 pct previously
** The highest yield polled for the 182-day t-bill was 8.35
pct, while the lowest was 8.25 pct
** RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of
treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) of
91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees ($966.81 million) of
182-day t-bills
($1 = 62.2700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)