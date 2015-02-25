HONG KONG, Feb 25 (IFR) - Commonweath Bank of Australia (Aa2/AA-/AA-) has mandated itself and HSBC as joint global co-ordinators for meetings with fixed-income investors in Hong Kong and Singapore.

An offering of Reg S Basel III-compliant renminbi-denominated subordinated notes may follow, subject to market conditions.

Investor roadshows will commence during the week of March 2. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)