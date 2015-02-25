** Indian real estate and capital goods stocks are most vulnerable to any miss in Modi government's first full-year budget due on Saturday due to YTD outperformance, traders say ** YTD Returns Index % BSE Realty 13.7 BSE Capital Goods 13.5 BSE IT 13.5 BSE FMCG 11 BSE Bankex 1.5 BSE Sensex 6.2 ** Capital goods stocks are discounting increased allocations to infrastructure development, traders say ** Real estate developers expect positive steps on real estate investment trusts - traders ** Indian markets are set to fall unless budget delivers (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)