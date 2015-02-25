Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo Spa

(Intesa Sanpaolo)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 4,2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.6390

Reoffer price 99.6390

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 4,2015

Lead Manager(s) IMI,BNPP & HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1197351577

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)