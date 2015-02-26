** India's economic reforms coupled with social-economic programmes like financial inclusion, clean India, make in India, digital India should boost macro, businesses and stocks - Citi ** Adds these are the differentiating factors that have not been fully factored in ** India's socio-economic push will add 1-2 pct to GDP and cut fiscal deficit by 0.5-0.75 pct over the next five years, Citi said in a report ** Direct beneficiaries include financial services, consumer staples, telecom, cement, real estate, electronics, defence, and sanitary ware ** Likes stocks such as State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Infratel, Larsen & Toubro on the theme ** Bharat Forge, HDFC Bank, Dabur India and UltraTech Cement also on radar (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)