** ABG Shipyard gains 2 pct, adding to Wednesday's 15.2 pct surge ** DB International (Asia) buys stake via block deals ** Singapore-based fund buys a 1.77 pct stake in the company from open market on Wednesday - Reuters Calculations ** DB International buys 660,000 shares of the company at 229.41 rupees a share in a block deal on NSE and 290,000 shares at 228.07 rupees apiece on BSE - exchange data ** Separately, company clarified on Wednesday that it is not in talks for business partner, as was speculated by traders