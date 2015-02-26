** Indian shares extend falls on day, BSE index down 0.7 pct ** Several traders cite worries railway budget on Thursday leans towards populism, raising concerns about government's fiscal finances ** Traders specifically cite that Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu did not raise passenger fares, which are heavily subsidised ** "Having no fare hike can be populist. They may be banking too much on low diesel," says an analyst ** But analysts also note railway budget may have no reflection on the broader 2015/16 budget to be unveiled on Saturday ** Wagon makers slump, giving up earlier gains on disappointment over a lack of major announcements ** Titagarh Wagons down 2.6 pct, while Texmaco Rail & Engineering lower 7 pct (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)