** J.P.Morgan estimates about $5 billion of Indian government bonds held by foreign investors (FIIs) will mature in 2015-16

** That effectively would allow for more purchases by FIIs given current $25 billion limit for government bonds is nearly exhausted

** J.P.Morgan says maturing debt could come in handy since it does not expect government to raise investment limits in fiscal 2015-16