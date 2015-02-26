** India's cement companies fall, ACC down 0.3 pct and UltraTech Cement lower 2.1 pct ** Freight rate hike of 2.7 pct for cement seen as negative as companies may not be able to pass on higher cost to consumers amid weak demand - traders ** India to raise some freight rates from April 1 - govt ** Hike would increase freight cost by 14 rupees per tonne and would cut EBITDA/tonne by about 3 pct - analysts ** Freight forms about 25 pct of total operating cost of cement companies (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)