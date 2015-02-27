** Indian auto component manufacturer Bosch Ltd gains 3 pct ** Stock to be included in MSCI India and the MSCI Emerging market index after Friday's session ** Stock trades at 50.15 times of one-year forward earnings vs 24.05 times of rivals - Thomson Reuters data ** Bosch up 37.5 pct YTD vs a 5.5 pct gain in India's broader NSE index (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)